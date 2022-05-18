The following arrests were reported for May 6-12 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Parrish L. Clark, 38, Philadelphia, arrested 5/6/22, grand larceny, hold for other agency

Beth Stephens, 38, arrested 5/8/22, possession of controlled substance

Eric L. Emmons, 47, Newton, arrested 5/8/22, disturbance of family

Briceton P. Harrison, 35, Decatur, arrested 5/10/22, disturbance of family

Jeffery C. Pettis, 50, Conehatta, arrested 5/10/22, domestic violence-aggravated assault

Bobby Pierce, 57, Decatur, arrested 5/11/22, disturbance of family, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, failure to comply with law enforcement officers

Rodney L. Norman, 47, Newton, arrested 5/12/22, contempt-failure to pay child support

Newton Police Department

Spencer Whitfield, 38, arrested 5/6/22, public drunk

Danny Rendleman, 61, Newton, arrested 6/9/22, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest

Union Police Department

Ricky K. Westbrook, 36, Lake, arrested 5/12/22, shoplifting

Decatur Police Department

David T. Goodin, 54, Philadelphia, arrested 5/6/22, suspended license, no insurance

Jillian Page, 38, Little Rock, arrested 5/11/22, suspended license, possession of controlled substance, DUI-under the influence of other substance, motor vehicle theft, no insurance, no tag

Leroy J. Ellis, 50, Sumrall, arrested 5/12/22, suspended license, no tag

Mississippi Highway Patrol

Ellis W. Wilkerson, 55, arrested 5/7/22, DUI 1st

Neshoba County Detention Center

The following arrests were reported for May 9-16 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center

Joseph H. Lewis, 38, Union, arrested 5/9/22, failure to pay

Dwayne Traxler, 28, Union, arrested 5/10/22, failure to appear x2

Kyle Lee Morrow, 33, Union, arrested 5/11/22, molesting (touching child for lustful purposes), sexual battery

Samantha Woodruff, 41, Union, arrested 5/13/22, hold for other agency

Justin Hagan, 41, Union, arrested 5/14/22, aggravated assault with weapon, hold for investigations

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.