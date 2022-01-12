The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who robbed the Vaiden Post Office located at 1001 Front Street, Vaiden, Mississippi, 39176. The robbery occurred on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at approximately 9:20 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black Male, medium build, and approximately 5'5" tall.

Robbery of a U.S. Post Office is punishable under Title 18 of United States Code, Section 2114, by up to 25 years in federal prison and/or significant fines. A person who receives, possesses, conceals, or disposes of any money or other property that has been obtained from a postal robbery, knowing the same to have been unlawfully obtained, shall be imprisoned not more than 10 years, fined under this title, or both.

The USPS encourages citizens to take no action to arrest the suspect on their own.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Houston Division U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and Reference Case No. 3645806.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.