The Mississippi Department of Public Safety posted Friday night that they are seeking a person of interest in connection with the murders in Conehatta that killed two women.

DPS posted the following information:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for assistance in locating Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds. Harrell is a person of interest in a double homicide that occurred in Newton County, Mississippi, on March 4th, 2022. Anyone having information regarding the double homicide or Harrell and Reynolds please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-482-1085 or the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 601-635-4401.

Yesterday, the Choctaw Police Department have identified the victims as 26-year-old Caucasian Breanna Strickland and 21-year-old Caucasian Kaitlyn Goolsby.

This is an on-going homicide investigation, and no further details are available at this time. Persons with information regarding this crime are encouraged to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401, the Choctaw Police Department at 601-656-5711 or the FBI at 601-948-5000.

Funeral services for Strickland are being handled by Newton County Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Newton County Funeral Home, South Chapel, 100 Old Hwy 15 Loop, Newton, MS 39345.

Milling Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Goolsby. Graveside services for Ms. Kaitlyn Goolsby, 21, of Sebastopol, were held 2 pm, Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Damascus Cemetery. Rev. Michael Hopper officiated. Kaitlyn was a Sebastopol High School graduate of 2019.