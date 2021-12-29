The following are 911 calls reported for Dec. 16-Dec. 22 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call-Total Calls Received
911 False Call (18)
911 Repeat Call (2)
911 Transfer (19)
Alarm Fire (4)
Alarm Burglary (15)
Alarm Medical (4)
Animal Call (5)
Be on Lookout (1)
Burglary/Robbery (2)
Call for an Officer (10)
Controlled Burn (2)
Disturbance (16)
Domestic (3)
Escort (5)
Fight (3)
Fire Gas Leak/Spill (1)
Structure Fire (1)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Wildland Fire (2)
Harassment (1)
Law Mutual Aid (1)
Law Pursuit (1)
Utility Line Down (1)
Abdominal Pain (3)
Assault with Injuries (2)
Bleeding (5)
Breathing Difficulty (13)
Cardiac Issues (14)
Diabetic Issues (1)
Fall Injury (6)
General Medical (19)
Gun Shot Wound (1)
Lifting Assistance (1)
Non-Emergency Transport (10)
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (2)
Psychiatric Issues (4)
Seizure (7)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (3)
Suicide Attempt (2)
Medical Transfer (13)
Unknown Medical (1)
Medical Unresponsive (7)
Wait & Return Patient (2)
MVA With Injuries (14)
MVA With No Injuries (7)
Noise Complaint (2)
On Minor Detail (18)
Pager Test (1)
Prisoner Transport (6)
Property Damage (1)
Reckless Driver (2)
Repossess of Property (5)
Report (10)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (3)
Road Hazard (1)
Shots Fired (3)
Speaking with Subject (7)
Stand By for Aircare (1)
Stolen Items (6)
Stranded Motorist (2)
Suspicious Activity (25)
Traffic Stops (64)
Transport Subject (3)
Trespassing (4)
Triple I/NCIC Entry (1)
Unlock (1)
Vandalism (3)
Disabled Vehicle (3)
Welfare Check (8)
Total: 440