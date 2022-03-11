The following are 911 calls reported for Feb. 24-March 2 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call 15
911 Repeat Call 1
911 Transfer 18
Alarm Fire 1
Alarm Burglary 5
Alarm Medical 3
Animal Call 11
Attempt to Locate 1
Be On Look Out 1
Call For An Officer 5
Disturbance 13
Domestic 3
Domestic With Injuries 1
Escort 3
Fight 2
Fire Gas Leak/Spill 2
Fire Smell of Smoke 1
Structure Fire 1
Vehicle Fire 1
Wildland Fire 4
Abdominal Pain 1
Altered Level Of Consciousness 1
Assault With Injuries 1
Bleeding 1
Breathing Difficulty 18
Cardiac Issues 8
General cold like symptoms 1
Diabetic Issues 5
Fall Injury 16
General Medical 29
Lifting Assistance 10
NON EMERGENCY TRANSPORT 5
Overdose 2
Psychiatric Issues 2
Seizure 4
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms 4
Suicide Attempt 1
Take Patient Home 1
Medical Transfer 11
UNKNOWN MEDICAL 1
Medical Unresponsive 3
MVA With Entrapment 1
MVA With Injuries 3
MVA With No Injuries 3
On Minor Detail 5
Prisoner Transport 2
PROWLER 1
Reckless Driver 2
Report 10
Retrieving Item 1
Safety Check Point/Road Block 2
Road Closed 1
Serving Papers 2
Shots Fired 3
Speaking With Subject 2
Stolen Items 2
Stranded Motorist 3
Talk of suicide-not attempt 1
Suspicious Activity 14
Test CAD 6
Traffic Stops 57
Trespassing 1
Unlock 1
Abandoned Vehicle 1
Disabled Vehicle 4
Welfare Check 9
Total Calls: 354