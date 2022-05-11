The following are 911 calls reported for April 28-May 4 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (2)
911 Repeat Call (19)
911 Transfer (1)
Alarm Fire (6)
Alarm Burglary (10)
Alarm Medical (3)
Animal Call (5)
Be On Look Out (1)
Burglary/Robbery (1)
Call for an Officer (8)
Disturbance (10)
Domestic (2)
Escort (2)
Fight (1)
Fire Dumpster, Tree, Etc. (1)
Fire Smell of Smoke (2)
Structure Fire (1)
Law Unknown Trouble (1)
Abdominal Paine (2)
Altered Level of Consciousness (1)
Assault with Injuries (1)
Bleeding (6)
Breathing Difficulty (18)
Cardiac Issues (11)
Diabetic Issues (5)
Fall Injury (7)
General Medical (21)
Lifting Assistance (8)
Non-Emergency Transport (4)
Overdose (1)
Psychiatric Issues (2)
Seizure (3)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptom (3)
Suicide Attempt (1)
Take Patient Home (2)
Medical Transfer (7)
Traumatic Injury (1)
Unknown Medical (1)
Medical Unresponsive (7)
MVA With Injuries (8)
MVA With No Injuries (3)
Noise Complaint (2)
On Minor Detail (10)
Prisoner Transport (3)
Reckless Driver (6)
Repossess of Property (1)
Report (7)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (6)
Road Hazard (2)
Runaway Person (1)
Serving Papers (1)
Shots Fired (5)
Simple Assault (1)
Speaking with Subject (3)
Stand By for Aircare (3)
Stolen Items (4)
Stranded Motorist (1)
Suspicious Activity (21)
Traffic Stops (54)
Transport Subject (2)
Trespassing (1)
Unlock (2)
Abandoned Vehicle (1)
Welfare Check (4)
Total: 343