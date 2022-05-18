The following are 911 calls reported for May 5-12 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.

Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)

911 False Call (9)

911 Transfer (9)

Alarm Fire (2)

Alarm Burglary (13)

Alarm Medical (3)

Animal Call (9)

Be On Look Out (1)

Burglary/Robbery (1)

Call for an Officer (14)

Disturbance (19)

Domestic (5)

Domestic With Injuries (1)

Escort (2)

Fight (1)

Fire Dumpster, Tree, Etc. (1)

Fire Gas Leak/Spill (1)

Wildland Fire (1)

Abdominal Paine (2)

Altered Level of Consciousness (3)

Assault with Injuries (3)

Bleeding (3)

Breathing Difficulty (5)

Cardiac Issues (12)

Choking (1)

Diabetic Issues (2)

Fall Injury (9)

General Medical (27)

Gun Shot Wound (1)

Lifting Assistance (1)

Non-Emergency Transport (2)

Overdose (2)

Psychiatric Issues (1)

Seizure (3)

Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptom (3)

Take Patient Home (1)

Medical Transfer (12)

Unknown Medical (1)

Medical Unresponsive (8)

MVA With Entrapment (2)

MVA With Injuries (3)

MVA With No Injuries (5)

On Minor Detail (7)

Prisoner Transport (3)

Reckless Driver (3)

Report (12)

Safety Check Point/Road Block (10)

Road Hazard (1)

Runaway Person (1)

Serving Papers (3)

Shots Fired (4)

Stolen Items (8)

Stranded Motorist (2)

Talk of Suicide-Not Attempt (1)

Suspicious Activity (20)

Traffic Stops (65)

Transport Subject (1)

Tree in Roadway (2)

Trespassing (3)

Triple I/NCIC Entry (1)

Unlock (2)

Vandalism (1)

Abandoned Vehicle (1)

Disabled Vehicle (1)

Welfare Check (2)

Total: 358