The following arrests were reported for April 29-May 5 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Terone Wheaton, 51, Newton, arrested 4/29/22, possession of paraphernalia

Hansford G. Garrett, 52, Hickory, arrested 5/4/22, burglary-commercial building, burglary from automobile, possession of controlled substance

Jesse L. Hearne, 39, Little Rock, arrested 5/5/22, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Newton Police Department

Tyeshia Body, 32, Hickory, arrested 5/3/22, bench warrant

Seth W. McCormick, 25, Lawrence, arrested 5/4/22, DUI 1st

Cory D. Berry, 32, Newton, arrested 5/5/22, abusive calls to emergency telephone service

Union Police Department

Amaiya K. McDonald, 21, Union, arrested 5/3/22, disturbing the peace, trespassing

Natasha K. McCune, 26, Union, disturbing the peace, trespassing

Mississippi Highway Patrol

Dejiana N. Nicks, 20, Newton, arrested 5/4/22, DUI 1st

Neshoba County Detention Center

The following arrests were reported for May 2-9 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center

Sharmyn Parker, 53, Union, arrested 5/2/22, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance

Martha M. Anding, 57, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment

Jeffery Dooley, 36, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment

William Anthony Dunn, 55, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment

April Fernandez, 41, Little Rock, arrested 5/3/22, indictment

Dalton A. Holley, 19, Walnut Grove, arrested 5/3/22, indictment

Nikki Landrum, 34, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment, child neglect

Richard L. McCraw, 51, Union, arrested 5/3/22, contempt of court, indictment

Michael Lee Neese, 66, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment

Brianna Nicole Pierce, 26, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment

Mario Espinoza, 45, Union, arrested 5/5/22, indictment

Chasity Deanne Glass, 47, Union, arrested 5/7/22, domestic violence simple assault

Nastashia Shantell Wallace, 35, Union, arrested 5/8/22, failure to appear

Shirdes L. Clemons, 43, Union, arrested 5/8/22, failure to appear

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.