The following arrests were reported for April 29-May 5 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.
Newton County Sheriff’s Department
Terone Wheaton, 51, Newton, arrested 4/29/22, possession of paraphernalia
Hansford G. Garrett, 52, Hickory, arrested 5/4/22, burglary-commercial building, burglary from automobile, possession of controlled substance
Jesse L. Hearne, 39, Little Rock, arrested 5/5/22, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
Newton Police Department
Tyeshia Body, 32, Hickory, arrested 5/3/22, bench warrant
Seth W. McCormick, 25, Lawrence, arrested 5/4/22, DUI 1st
Cory D. Berry, 32, Newton, arrested 5/5/22, abusive calls to emergency telephone service
Union Police Department
Amaiya K. McDonald, 21, Union, arrested 5/3/22, disturbing the peace, trespassing
Natasha K. McCune, 26, Union, disturbing the peace, trespassing
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Dejiana N. Nicks, 20, Newton, arrested 5/4/22, DUI 1st
Neshoba County Detention Center
The following arrests were reported for May 2-9 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center
Sharmyn Parker, 53, Union, arrested 5/2/22, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance
Martha M. Anding, 57, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment
Jeffery Dooley, 36, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment
William Anthony Dunn, 55, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment
April Fernandez, 41, Little Rock, arrested 5/3/22, indictment
Dalton A. Holley, 19, Walnut Grove, arrested 5/3/22, indictment
Nikki Landrum, 34, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment, child neglect
Richard L. McCraw, 51, Union, arrested 5/3/22, contempt of court, indictment
Michael Lee Neese, 66, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment
Brianna Nicole Pierce, 26, Union, arrested 5/3/22, indictment
Mario Espinoza, 45, Union, arrested 5/5/22, indictment
Chasity Deanne Glass, 47, Union, arrested 5/7/22, domestic violence simple assault
Nastashia Shantell Wallace, 35, Union, arrested 5/8/22, failure to appear
Shirdes L. Clemons, 43, Union, arrested 5/8/22, failure to appear
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.