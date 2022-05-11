Units with Conehatta, Greenfield and Decatur fire departments work to protect structures and extinguish a fast moving brush/grass fire Sunday, April 24, evening in Conehatta after a fire was started on tribal property and was pushed by high winds.

Members worked quickly and brought the fire under control with approximately four acres burned and no structures harmed. Units from Newton County EMA and tribal police assisted fire fighters to fight fire and control some residents that were hindering efforts to extinguish fire.