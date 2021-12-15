The following are 911 Nov. 11-Nov. 24 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call-Total Calls Received
911 False Call (36)
911 Repeat Call (5)
911 Transfer (29)
Alarm Fire (3)
Alarm Burglary (17)
Alarm Medical (3)
Animal Attack (1)
Animal Call (11)
Attempt to Locate (1)
Be on Lookout (2)
Burglary/Robbery (3)
Call for an Officer (14)
Controlled Burn (1)
Disturbance (17)
Domestic (9)
Escort (6)
Fight (1)
Fire Gas Leak/Spill (1)
Fire Meeting (1)
Fire Smell of Smoke (1)
Structure Fire (4)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Wildland Fire (6)
Harassment (2)
Abdominal Pain (2)
Altered Level of Consciousness (5)
Bleeding (6)
Breathing Difficulty (14)
Burn Injury (1)
Cardiac Issues (18)
Diabetic Issues (8)
Fall Injury (18)
General Medical (43)
Lifting Assistance (5)
Non Emergency Transport (16)
Psychiatric Issues (5)
Seizure (8)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (7)
Suicide Attempt (2)
Take Patient Home (5)
Medical Transfer (14)
Unknown Medical (2)
Medical Unresponsive (10)
Wait & Return Patient (2)
MVA With Entrapment (1)
MVA With Injuries (15)
MVA With No Injuries (16)
Noise Complaint (4)
On Minor Detail (17)
Pager Test (3)
Prisoner Transport (3)
Property Damage (2)
Prowler (2)
Reckless Driver (4)
Repossess of Property (4)
Report (36)
Retrieving Item (1)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (1)
Road Closed (2)
Road Hazard (2)
Serving Papers (1)
Shots Fired (2)
Speaking with Subject (4)
Stand By for Aircare (4)
Stolen Items (9)
Talk of Suicide-Not Attempt (1)
Suspicious Activity (22)
Test CAD (3)
Traffic Stops (92)
Transport Subject (5)
Trespassing (2)
Unauthorized Use (1)
Vandalism (1)
Abandoned Vehicle (2)
Welfare Check (11)
Total: 637