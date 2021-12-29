The following are 911 for December 2-8 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call-Total Calls Received
911 False Call (17)
911 Repeat Call (4)
911 Transfer (7)
Alarm Fire (2)
Alarm Burglary (5)
Alarm Medical (2)
Animal Call (4)
Attempt to Locate (2)
Be on Lookout (1)
Burglary/Robbery (5)
Call for an Officer (17)
Controlled Burn (1)
Coroner Call (1)
Disturbance (12)
Domestic (2)
Escort (3)
Fight (1)
Fire Gas Leak/Spill (1)
Fire Meeting (2)
Structure Fire (1)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Wildland Fire (1)
Abdominal Pain (4)
Altered Level of Consciousness (3)
Bleeding (5)
Breathing Difficulty (20)
Cardiac Issues (15)
Diabetic Issues (3)
Fall Injury (8)
General Medical (29)
Lifting Assistance (4)
Non-Emergency Transport (4)
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (1)
Psychiatric Issues (1)
Seizure (4)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (2)
Medical Transfer (8)
Unknown Medical (1)
Medical Unresponsive (5)
Wait & Return Patient (2)
Missing Person (1)
MVA With Injuries (11)
MVA With No Injuries (9)
Noise Complaint (4)
On Minor Detail (9)
Pager Test (1)
Prisoner Transport (2)
Property Damage (1)
Prowler (1)
Reckless Driver (2)
Report (13)
Retrieving Item (2)
Shots Fired (1)
Speaking With Subject (10)
Stand By For Aircare (1)
Stolen Items (1)
Stranded Motorist (2)
Suspicious Activity (21)
Test CAD (1)
Traffic Stops (56)
Transport Subject (5)
Tree In Roadway (1)
Trespassing (1)
Vandalism (2)
Abandoned Vehicle (3)
Disabled Vehicle (4)
Welfare Check (8)
Total: 388