The Union Public School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon in relation to a "possible threat of violence."

Here is the information in the statement:

UPSD became aware of a Union student who had received information from a student at another school concerning a possible threat of violence at approximately 9:30 P.M. on Tuesday, October 19. School officials directed the student to notify law enforcement immediately, which took place. On the same night, UPSD officials collaborated with the Union Police Department and found no credibility to the claim of a threat of violence toward anyone associated with the Union Public School District. Even so, out of an abundance of caution, UPSD welcomed extra law enforcement this morning and solicited the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The joint investigation by UPSD and MBI revealed no evidence of any threats made toward any students enrolled at UPSD and all parties cooperated fully with school officials and law enforcement. UPSD will continue its close working relationship with the Union Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as the safety and security of students and staff is the top priority.