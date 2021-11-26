The following are 911 calls reported for Nov. 4-Nov. 10 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call-Total Calls Received
911 False Call (22)
911 False Call (9)
911 Repeat Call (2)
911 Transfer (19)
Alarm Fire (1)
Alarm Burglary (11)
Alarm Medical (3)
Animal Call (3)
Attempt to Locate (2)
Be on Lookout (2)
Burglary/Robbery (4)
Call for an Officer (9)
Coroner Call (1)
Disturbance (9)
Domestic (1)
Domestic with Injuries (1)
Escort (1)
Fire Meeting (1)
Fire Smell of Smoke (2)
Structure Fire (7)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Wildland Fire (1)
Abdominal Pain (3)
Breathing Difficulty (13)
Cardiac Issues (6)
Choking (1)
Diabetic Issues (2)
Fall Injury (7)
General Medical (18)
Gunshot Wound (1)
Lifting Assistance (6)
Non Emergency Transport (13)
Overdose (1)
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (1)
Psychiatric Issues (5)
Seizure (6)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (4)
Take Patient Home (3)
Medical Transfer (10)
Unknown Medical (1)
Medical Unresponsive (8)
Wait & Return Patient (2)
MVA With Entrapment (2)
MVA With Injuries (7)
MVA With No Injuries (8)
Noise Complaint (4)
On Minor Detail (9)
Pager Test (1)
Reckless Driver (2)
Repossess of Property (1)
Report (6)
Retrieving Item (2)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (4)
Road Hazard (4)
Shots Fired (1)
Speaking with Subject (6)
Stand By for Aircare (2)
Stolen Items (4)
Stranded Motorist (1)
Suspicious Activity (22)
Test CAD (1)
Traffic Stops (45)
Transport Subject (4)
Trespassing (2)
Triple I/NCIC Entry (2)
Vandalism (1)
Abandoned Vehicle (1)
Disabled Vehicle (1)
Welfare Check (8)
Total: 353