The following are 911 calls reported for Sept. 9-15 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call-Total Calls Received
911 False Call 28
911 Repeat Call 8
911 Transfer 17
Alarm Fire 5
Alarm Burglary 8
Alarm Medical 3
Burglary/Robbery 5
Call For An Officer 20
Disturbance 15
Domestic 1
Escort 1
Fire Mutual Aid 1
Abdominal Pain 2
Altered Level Of Consciousness 2
Bleeding 5
Breathing Difficulty 18
Cardiac Issues 8
Diabetic Issues 1
Fall Injury 6
General Medical 36
Gun Shot Wound 1
Lifting Assistance 3
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth 2
Seizure 3
Take Patient Home 2
Medical Transfer 18
UNKNOWN MEDICAL 1
Medical Unresponsive 6
Wait & Return Patient 3
Missing Person 1
MVA With Entrapment 1
MVA With Injuries 11
MVA With No Injuries 7
Noise Complaint 3
On Minor Detail 9
Pager Test 1
Prisoner Transport 3
PROWLER 2
Reckless Driver 4
Report 28
Road Closed 1
Road Hazard 2
Serving Papers 7
Shots Fired 2
Simple Assault 1
Stolen Items 8
Stranded Motorist 1
Suspicious Activity 18
Traffic Stops 58
Transport Subject 3
Trespassing 3
Triple I / NCIC Entry 1
Vandalism 1
Abandoned Vehicle 2
Welfare Check 12
Total Calls: — 419