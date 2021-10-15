The following arrests were reported for September 20-27 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail. All suspects should be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Wesley Ginn, 29, arrested 9/20/21, attempted breaking and entering

William Sciple, 46, arrested 9/21/21, possession of meth firearm enhanced (Indicted), possession of marijuana firearm enhanced

Chad Schaub, 42, arrested 9/21/21, possession of meth (Indicted)

Jemario Billups, 41, arrested 9/21/21, attempted burglary of occupied dwelling (Indicted)

Alexander Hales, 34, arrested 9/21/21, felon in possession of firearm (Indicted)

William Chapman, 40, arrested 9/21/21, possession of cocaine firearm enhanced 2nd-drug offender, possession of meth firearm enhanced 2nd-habitual offender, possession of firearm by convicted felon-habitual offender, possession marijuana (Indicted)

Sherry Roncali, 78, arrested 9/21/21, accessory after the fact of capital murder (Indicted)

Rickey Crooke, 73, arrested 9/21/21, aggravated assault (Indicted)

Dexter Wheaton, 34, arrested 9/21/21, possession of cocaine 2nd drug offender, firearm enhancement, possession of meth 2nd drug offender, firearm enhancement, possession of firearm by convicted felon (Indicted)

Zitavion Rush, 17, arrested 9/21/21, armed robbery x1, aggravated assault x2 (Indicted)

Carlos Roncali, 47, arrested 9/21/21, capital murder (Indicted)

Darshan Braggs, 22, arrested 9/21/21, armed robbery x1, aggravated assault x2 (Indicted)

Degaren Thomas, 24, arrested 9/21/21, armed robbery x1, aggravated assault x2 (Indicted)

Conner Sullivan Jr., 51, arrested 9/22/21, possession of meth (Indicted)

Willie Leroy Strong, 56, arrested 9/22/21, self-turn in-serve 5 days

David Ferguson, 62, arrested 9/23/21, gratification of lust (Indicted)

Shederick Ray Thomas, 48, arrested 9/23/21, possession of meth, possession of marijuana (Indicted)

Jerry Davidson, 46, arrested 9/24/21, possession of paraphernalia, arson

Newton Police Department

Corey Denham Jr., 32, arrested 9/22/21, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace