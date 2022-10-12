Editor's note: This story was previously published with inaccurate information. The story as it reads now is correct. We apologize for the error and are happy to set the record straight.

What started out as a team get together at Lake High School turned tragic on Thursday night.

Lake senior football player Travis Jones was apparently shot and killed on Thursday night, according to the coach's social media post Thursday night.

Scott County sheriff Mike Lee confirmed earlier in the night that a Lake senior was killed near the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Rd.

The incident is under investigation and being handled by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday night, Lake coach Tate Hanna tweeted a photo of Jones holding a Scott County Farm Bureau Player of the week shirt and said “I will never understand!!! He was a good dude!!! Love you #3.”

At approximately 10 p.m., Lake announced that Friday night’s division 5-2A contest with Philadelphia had been canceled.

Jones was a starter for the Lake defense and had recorded 20 tackles this season.