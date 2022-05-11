Following a public hearing last week on the issue of allowing the sale of prescription marijuana in the city limits, the Board of Alderman reversed their April decision.

Union will join most of the other area cities and counties in not allowing the sale of the drug under the auspices of sate regulation.

About 50 people attended a Monday night forum on the issue, with almost all opposing the sale. The following night, at the regular May meeting, the aldermen voted 4 to 1 to opt out, with Alderman Ricky Sistrunk being the lone dissenter.

Currently, under state law, the sale of medicinal marijuana is legal in counties or cities, unless they choose to ‘opt out’ of allowing it.

Other issues on the May agenda:

◆ Voted to put speed bumps on a two block stretch on Long Street between Jackson Road and James St.

Residents have complained for years about the going-to-and-from school traffic there.

Union Police Chief says that he can park a patrol car there to enforce the 15-mile per hour speed limit; but, as soon as the officer leaves, the traffic speeds back up.

Mayor Brad Capps did not say how many of the breakers would be installed.

◆ Water Superintendent Jonathan Ferguson requested and got approval to impose a $150 fine on people who cut the padlocks off of water meters that have been turned because of unpaid bill.

“It’s not a huge problem,” said Ferguson, “but it happens occasionally.

Capps said that there was also the possibility of criminal charges being leveled against individuals who choose that method of bypassing their charges.

◆ Alderman Billy McCune listed three properties in his ward that he felt the city needed to pursue possible demolition, if they are not cleaned.

All three houses have been vacant for a long period of time and are in a dilapidated condition he said.

◆ Took no action a zoning variance at 327 North St. at the request of Patrice Turner who has said she would use the property to open an assisted living facility. Turner did not attend the meeting.

◆ Granted approval for Helen Brazzil at 104 Chestnut St. to place a newer manufactured home on her property, which will be an upgrade from her current trailer. The zoning for the property does not allow a manufactured home, but Brazzil's property was grandfathered in because a trailer existed on the property when the zoning was adopted.

◆ Granted a request for two dedicated street parking places to the newly opened Rustic Flair business at 107 Bank St.