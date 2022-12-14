The Newton County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man following a shooting incident outside Hickory this afternoon that left another man with a gunshot wound in the chest, according Sheriff Joedy Pennington.

Pennington said deputies were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road between Hickory and Chunky at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

"We have the shooter in custody at this time," Pennington said. "The case is still under investigation."

Pennington said he did not know the condition of the victim at this time, but he said the victim has been rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Check next week's edition of The Newton County Appeal for more on this developing situation.