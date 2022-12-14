The following arrests were reported for December 9-15 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail. All suspects should be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Newton County Sheriff Department
Desmond D. Moore, 21, Newton, arrested 12/9/22, bench warrant
James C. Booth, 54, Meridian, arrested 12/10/22, possession of controlled substance
Kyle D. Buckley, 27, Union, arrested 10/10/22, domestic violence-aggravated assault, bench warrant
Anna Davis, 45, Little Rock, arrested 10/12/22, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
Christopher C. Grable, 36, Little Rock, arrested 10/12/22, domestic violence-simple assault
Stacy L. Lewis, 41, Philadelphia, arrested 10/13/22, arson-first degree
Megan Dickerson, 35, Conehatta, arrested 12/14/22, possession of controlled substance, careless driving, driving with revoked or suspended license
Newton Police Department
Noryel Croff, 37, Newton, arrested 12/13/22, DUI-other substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle
Rhianna Rhodes, 36, arrested 12/15/22, DUI-1st offense
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation
Brandon J. Shephard, 19, Newton, arrested 12/9/22, shooting or throwing at trains or motor vehicles
The following arrests were reported for December 12-19 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center.
Neshoba County Detention Center
Calvin Junior Hunter, 45, arrested 12/12/22, possession of controlled substance x2, contempt of court, possession of marijuana in vehicle, suspended drivers license
Joseph Ray Wilcher, 23, Union, arrested 12/13/22, possession of controlled substance, disturbance of family, trespassing, violation of protection order, possession of paraphernalia
Savion Ryshad Cole, 33, Hickory, arrested 12/13/22, contempt of court, failure to appear
William Ryan Joiner, 36, Decatur, arrested 12/17/22, public drunk
Sherina F. Wesley, 29, Decatur, arrested 12/19/22, contempt of court
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.