Fire departments from the Conehatta, Greenfield and Decatur volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 151 Round Drive in Conehatta around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and found a multi-level home fully involved mostly in the attic and kitchen area and quickly spreading throughout the home.

One person was reported asleep in the home at the time, but was alerted and made their way out quickly.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but the structure sustained severe smoke and water damage. Other agencies who responded were Newton County EMA, Care Med ambulance service, Hickory Fire Department personnel and Newton County Sheriffs office.

– information submitted by Andy Vance, FD public Information Officer.