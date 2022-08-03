The following are 911 calls reported for July 28-August 3 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (13)
911 Repeat Call (2)
911 Transfer (15)
Active Shooter (1)
Alarm Fire (4)
Alarm Burglary (7)
Alarm Medical (4)
Animal Call (3)
Be On Lookout (1)
Burglary/Robbery (1)
Call for an Officer (11)
Disturbance (14)
Domestic (2)
Fire Gas Leak/Spill (2)
Fire Meeting (1)
Fire Spill of Cargo (1)
Structure Fire (1)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Chicken Gut Spill (1)
Utility Line Down (1)
Abdominal Pain (4)
Altered Level of Consciousness (6)
Bleeding (3)
Breathing Difficulty (11)
Cardiac Issues (8)
General Cold Like Symptoms (4)
Diabetic Issues (3)
Fall Injury (18)
Fall 10 FT or Greater (1)
General Medical (25)
Lifting Assistance (6)
Overdose (1)
Psychiatric Issues (3)
Seizure (2)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptom (2)
Take Patient Home (1)
Medical Transfer (5)
Unknown Medical (1)
Medical Unresponsive (4)
MVA With Entrapment (1)
MVA With Injuries (16)
MVA With No Injuries (5)
Noise Complaint (7)
On Minor Detail (14)
Prisoner Transport (2)
Reckless Driver (8)
Repossess of Property (2)
Report (21)
Retrieving Item (1)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (5)
Road Hazard (2)
Shots Fired (4)
Speaking with Subject (6)
Stand By for Aircare (1)
Stolen Items (7)
Stranded Motorist (2)
Talk of Suicide-Not Attempt (1)
Suspicious Activity (11)
Test CAD (1)
Traffic Stops (68)
Transport Subject (9)
Tree in Roadway (1)
Trespassing (1)
Triple I/NCIC Entry (2)
Unlock (2)
Vandalism (1)
Disabled Vehicle (1)
Welfare Check (5)
Total: 403