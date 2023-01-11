Few people in American history have had as strong an impact on the United States as Martin Luther King, Jr., the civil rights leader who was slain in 1968 at the age of 39. Through his message of nonviolence and civil disobedience as a means to advancing civil rights for all people, King changed the lives of millions. Those changes that are still felt today, nearly half a century after his death.

Though is death was tragic, King’s life remains something to celebrate, a fact recognized by the federal government in 1983, when President Ronald Reagan signed a bill creating a federal holiday to honor King. Since 2000, all 50 states have observed the holiday, which has been observed on the third Monday of January each year since 1992. For many, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a time to reflect on King’s life and advance his message. Children do not have school on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, making the holiday an ideal time for parents to teach their kids about King and his lasting legacy. The following are a few unique ways adults and children alike can celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

• Give back to your community. A community leader who made countless sacrifices for both his own community and the nationwide community of those denied their civil rights, King is perhaps best honored by those who make efforts to give back to their communities. Parents can take their youngsters to volunteer and help the less fortunate, be it working at a soup kitchen or an assisted living facility. Many communities host outreach events on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and adults and children alike can take advantage of such events to honor King’s legacy.

• Read about the Civil Rights Movement with your children. Thanks to advancements in technology, men, women and children alike now have a wealth of information at their fingertips. This makes it easy for parents to discuss the Civil Rights Movement, and King's role in that movement, with their children. The older kids are, the more deeply parents can explain the struggles King encountered. Even adults without children are likely to be enlightened by studying the Civil Rights Movement and King's life in closer detail.

• Listen to or read King’s speeches. Renowned for his abilities as an orator, King gave numerous speeches throughout his life, many of which are equally if not more moving today than they were during his lifetime. While King’s “I Have a Dream” speech delivered in 1963 on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial is widely known, King gave many more speeches throughout his lifetime. Such speeches are an invaluable resource for those interested in learning about the life of King and his beliefs.

The life of Martin Luther King, Jr. is something to celebrate, and the holiday in his name is a great time to reflect on and study his life while making efforts to improve your community.

Information courtesy Metro Creative Services.