The Newton County Beautification Committee which is under the leadership of Joyce Sims is working with the Lauderdale County Extension service and the Mississippi Master Gardener’s to improve the gardens of downtown Newton.

The committee which consists of 13 members, is committed to the improvement of the aesthetics by making the gardens that are scattered around the downtown area something to be proud of. The cost of keeping bedding flowers which are typically annuals, can run into the hundreds and even thousands.

To stem cost and improve the look, the committee has reached out for help from the Master Gardeners of Mississippi. Daisy Frazier, who is the president of the group in Lauderdale County was excited to be a part of the planning and design. The Master Gardeners are a volunteer group who have been through the certification process under the direction of Jeff Wilson at Mississippi State University.

Volunteers help extend the educational arm of the university to the public by providing horticultural information based on university research and recommendations. The area around the train station had become completely overrun with invasive ornamental plants that are nonnative and aggressive.

The plan is to use perennials and native species to return the areas to something that better represents Mississippi and is attractive year around with less financial input. Taking input from the specialists at MSU, the plans are in the works to bring some stunning life to these areas.

Newton is a historical and beautiful town that is so charming and with the addition of the perennial gardens, it would be the cherry on the cake. Little touches of color and beauty make a big difference to people when they are passing through.

Utilizing native plants makes a big difference on water consumption and care. Native plants do not have the aggressive tendencies like many of the imported, invasive species do because they evolved naturally in this environment. One of the first things we can do to minimize our effort is not work against nature but, work with it.

This means to design gardens that celebrate and 'fit' the surrounding Mississippi natural landscape. Using native plants in the garden offers many benefits including best adaptability to local soil and climate conditions, maintaining food plants and shelter for local wildlife, the conservation and propagation of local flora types, and creating a sense of place that is unique to our state.

There is interest in grant writing to help support the project as well and the MSU Extension service is helping with this area. There are outlets for financial support for cities that are striving for beautification. The project is set to begin after the Loose Caboose Festival concludes.

Sims is asking residents to clean their porches and cut the grass and remove abandoned vehicles from their yards. Also, donations can be mailed to: Newton Beautification Project, P O Box 300, Newton, MS. 39345.