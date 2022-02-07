Parker Rigby of Union, MS graduated from Mississippi College in recent commencement exercises. Rigby earned a Bachelor Science Nursing in Nursing.
Mississippi College honored the graduates of both summer and fall semesters in three campus ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 17. Dr. Blake Thompson, MC president, welcomed the graduates and gave opening remarks, while Dr. Tommy Leavelle, retired professor in the Department of Mathematics at MC and the 2020-21 Distinguished Professor of the Year, gave the Commencement Address.
— from staff reports