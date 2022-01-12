This Week

Benefit set to help victims of Union fire

There will be a benefit fish fry tomorrow at 106 Gum street in Union. All proceeds will be donated to the brother John Evans, who lost his brother and his home in a house fire Wednesday, to help assist with whatever he may need. Come on through Friday, January 14, 2022 and purchase a fish sandwich or just leave a donation. You will get a sandwich and drink for $5. Cooking will start at noon. Come on and support the brother in his time of grief.

Martin Luther King Program at Ray Payne Park in Newton

The public is invited to attend the “Remembering the Late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” Awareness Program on Jan. 17, at Ray Payne Park in Newton, beginning at 4 p.m. Rev. Horatio Wilson, pastor of Pleasant Grove M.B. Church in Newton, will be the guest speaker. Please help to continue to support needy people by donating canned goods and non-perishable items by bringing them to this program.

UPSD Meeting Date Changes

The public is hereby given notice that the Union Public Schools Board of Trustees will hold its regular meeting for January 2022 on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Boardroom at 417 S. Decatur St., Union, MS 39365. This meeting is moved from its regularly scheduled meeting date of January 10, 2022.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting location is at the temporary city hall building, which is located next to the former Pioneer Community Hospital on Hwy. 15 in north Newton.

Submit your events for the calendar

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Please include the date, time, location and a brief description of the event.

Upcoming

Ribbon Cutting for Newton State Farm

A ribbon cutting will be held for State Farm in Newton on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Newton County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The Newton County Board of Supervisors will have its adjourned January meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022.

NCSD Meeting Date Changes

The Newton County School District Board of Trustees has moved its regular meeting date to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 in the Newton County Middle School library.

NMSD Meeting Date Changes

The Newton Municipal School District Board of Trustees has moved its regular meeting date to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 in the central office board room.

Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting location is at the temporary city hall building, which is located next to the former Pioneer Community Hospital on Hwy. 15 in north Newton.

Junior Auxiliary taking applications for NAJA Scholarships

The NAJA Scholarship was founded in 1962 and is the longest running Junior Auxiliary Project and is designated as the National Service Project. To apply for NAJA Scholarships, applicants must be: working or planning to work directly with children, pursuing graduate level studies for one year in fields which address the special needs of children and youth (Counseling, Psychology, Special Education, Mental Health, Speech Pathology, Exceptional Children, Remedial Skills Development, Hearing Impaired, and Gifted & Talented), a U.S. Citizen and permanent resident of a state with a Junior Auxiliary Chapter, and planning to attend a U.S. college or university for full or part-time study. All applicants must be submitted by Feb. 1 on our website at www.najanet.org/naja-scholarship.