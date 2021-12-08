Here are the lunch menus for this week:

Union Public School Breakfast Menu 8/11

*Available daily at Breakfast: Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Friday 8/13- Sausage Biscuit

Monday 8/16-Muffins/Yogurt

Tuesday 8/17-Mini Cinnies

Wednesday 8/18-Breakfast Pizza

Union Public School Lunch Menu 8/11

Friday 8/13-Mandarin Chicken/Rice, Glazed Carrots, French Fries, Roll, Cookie

Monday 8/16-Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Tossed Salad/Ranch, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Tuesday 8/17-Doritos Walking Taco, Whole Kernel Corn, Broccoli/Cheese, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday 8/18-Corn Dog Nuggets, Cali Veggies, Green Peas, Roll, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu 8/11

Fri. 8/13-Waffles in a Bag, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/16-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Mil

Tues. 8/17- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/18-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu 8/11

Fri. 8/13-Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/16-Spaghetti, Black-Eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 8/17-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/18-Ham and Turkey on a Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast Menu 8/11

Fri. 8/13- Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/16- French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 8/17- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/18-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu 8/11

Fri. 8/13-Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 8/16-Spaghetti, Black-Eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 8/17-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 8/18-Glazed Barbeque Meatballs on Hoagie Bun, French Fries, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 8/11

Fri. 8/13- Pancake on Stick, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Mon. 8/16- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 8/17- Pancakes, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 8/18-French Toast Sticks, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 8/11

Friday 8/13- Variety of Pizza, Corn dogs, French Fries, Fresh Melon Bowl, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Monday 8/16-Cheeseburger w/Trimmings, Chicken Salad on Croissant, French Fries, Carrot Sticks w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tuesday 8/17-Baked Chicken, Chef Salad, Broccoli w/Cheese, Fluffy Rice, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Yeast Roll, Milk

Wednesday 8/18- Manager’s Choice