This Week

Veterans auction set for Saturday night

The third annual Veterans Auction will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the American Legion Hut on Hwy. 15 in Decatur. The auction is presented by Mike Rice and hosted by American Legion Post #89. Proceeds will go toward the Newton County Veterans Memorial. For more information, contact Johnny Reeves at 601-507-1066.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Budget Hearing

A budget hearing for the fiscal year 2022 budget for the Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Upcoming

Highway 15 Fall Yard Sale

The Highway Fall 15 Fall Yard Sale will be taking place September 30-October 3.

ECCC Announces Registration Deadlines for Fall 2021 Terms

There is still time to register for the 2021 Fall Semester at East Central Community College in Decatur. On-Campus Courses: Full Term II (Oct. 6-Dec. 9)-last day to register is Oct. 7.

Online Courses: Intensive Term II (Oct. 18-Nov. 12)- last day to register is Dec. 10. The college will offer a December Online Term, with classes beginning on Dec. 13 and ending on Dec. 31. Last day to register is Dec. 14.

Thomas Caradine Family Reunion

The Thomas Caradine Family Reunion will take place on Saturday, October 16, at Lake Tiak-O’Khata at 10 a.m. Extended families-Elisha Fedrick, McCrory, Barrett, Hembree and others are welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Caradine at 205-921-4141 or Susan at 601-504-0055.

Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District Wildlife Seminar

The Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District will host a Wildlife Seminar at the American Legion Hut on October 26. The Meal will begin at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. The program will be Wildlife Land Management. Contact the office for more information at 601-635-2327.

Newton County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton County Board of Supervisors meeting will be Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Sept.. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Oct. 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Lake Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Lake Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time.