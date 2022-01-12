Students named to the 2021 fall semester honor roll, which includes those selected to the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honorable Mention List, have been announced at East Central Community College in Decatur.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Those named to the President’s List, full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average, and their respective hometowns include the following:

CONEHATTA: Sydnie Ferris

DECATUR: Eli Finnegan, Karly Hamrick, Hayley Loper, Cody Savell, Alanna Sayers, and Hunter Walker

HICKORY: Julie Laird and Reagan Tolbird

LITTLE ROCK: Jaxon Edwards, Caden Elliott, and Heston Harrison

NEWTON: Jewel Brown, Tayler Cochran, Elb McIntosh, Kamaria Turner, and Alexandria Weir

ROSE HILL: Trenity Reynolds

UNION: Johnathan Atkinson, Lauren Baysinger, Rocky Ferguson, Mattthew Gardner, Christopher Johnston, Annsley McMahan, and Kaitlyn Wilson

WALNUT GROVE: Mallorie Moore and Ashley McClendon

DEAN’S LIST

The Dean’s List includes the following full-time students who achieved a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.

CHUNKY: Jager Graham

COLLINSVILLE: Sage Love, Isabella Townsend, Landon Walley, and Mason Willis

CONEHATTA: Halien Fortenberry, Karlie Jackson, Tanner Kiddy, Bobbie Posey, and Drew Watkins

DECATUR: Nahriah Brown, Madison Busby, Alexander Fox, Nila Hamilton, Tawnie Holekamp, Ashley Hollingsworth, Aaron Kelly, Aleese Loper, Morgan Massey, Ashlyn Mathis, Matthew McCall, Jesse Phillips, Johnny Reeves, Amos Rigdon, Shlonda Washington, and Vivian Yerks

HICKORY: Lorren Ivey, Isaiah McDonald, Carlois Walker, and Hayze West

LAKE: Dawanna Keyes, Katie McElhenney, Myla Sanders, Robert Theus, and John Thompson

LAWRENCE: Easton Tune

LITTLE ROCK: Coralyn Crosby, Brandy Gambill, Lauren Gilmer, AnnaLaurel Moody, Chloe Pinson, Marlon Price, and Asten Russell

MADDEN: Chloe Boykin

NEWTON: Derrek Alford, Tyler Bedford, Felicia Bobbitt, Hannah Clark, Isabella Collins, Jakavius Ellis, Lucas Foley, Taylor Garvin, Adam Porter, and Rachel Woodham

UNION: Andrew Alderson, Maiya Campbell, Dylan Harrison, Gracie Humphreys, Amber McDonald, Arral Parkerson, Lauren Pope, Jayden Thompson, Jordan Turner, James Vance, Nathan Vance, Alexis Wedgeworth, Makayla Williams, and Gracie Wilson

WALNUT GROVE: Waled Ali, Malachi Beasley, Tommy Frazier, Laney Moak, and Ethan Wysocki

HONORABLE MENTION

The following full-time students were named to the Honorable Mention List and earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade point average:

CHUNKY: Ava Espey

COLLINSVILLE: Julia Butler and Dusty Edwards

CONEHATTA: Ethan Boleware, Brodie Denson, and Drew Greene

DECATUR: Lauren Addy, Nolan Cater, Olivia Clark,Tanner Dailey, Katelynn Gipson, Macy Hale, Joseph Hall, Elizabeth Hollingsworth, Thomas Jones, Angel Kelly, Alexiyah Little, Damon Mapp, Miranda McCraney, Sydney Miller, and Harber Reese

ENTERPRISE: Daniel Swain, Matelyn Herrington, and Lexis Pittman

HICKORY: Alison Anderson, Riley Cain, Bethany Chaney, and Valli Weems

LAKE: Tia Adams, Mallory McMillan, and Keontae Towner

LAWRENCE: Brandon Booth

LITTLE ROCK: Caleb Cosgrove, Jake Dean, Johnathon Fults, Elizabeth Hennington, and Matthew Howell

NEWTON: James Castle, James Chesney, Audrey Garrison, Daija Johnson, Jaela Johnson, Demyes Jones, Audrey Pugh, Jia Sanders, Joshua Trout, and Makayla Wash

ROSE HILL: Christopher Brooks

SEBASTOPOL: Trace Anthony and Perla Lopez

UNION: Tinesha Brown, Rylee Burkes, Nathan Burns, Zackary Carnell, Britli Cleveland, Khloe Cockerham, James Dulay, Ayden Edwards, Gianna Esposito, Julia Jackson, Destiny Jenkins, Trinity Lambert, Nina Littlefield, Chezzie Massey, Devin McCoy, Logan Mccraw, Jacob Moore, Hannah Mowdy, Anh Nguyen, William Page, John Parija, Kelsey Pegram, Peyton Posey, and Natalie Thomas

WALNUT GROVE: KeHanna Holley, Allison Lepard, Camden Lott, Michael Olmedo, Brianna Parker, Jaleisha Patrick, and Randi Rogers