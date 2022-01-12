Students named to the 2021 fall semester honor roll, which includes those selected to the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honorable Mention List, have been announced at East Central Community College in Decatur.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Those named to the President’s List, full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average, and their respective hometowns include the following:
CONEHATTA: Sydnie Ferris
DECATUR: Eli Finnegan, Karly Hamrick, Hayley Loper, Cody Savell, Alanna Sayers, and Hunter Walker
HICKORY: Julie Laird and Reagan Tolbird
LITTLE ROCK: Jaxon Edwards, Caden Elliott, and Heston Harrison
NEWTON: Jewel Brown, Tayler Cochran, Elb McIntosh, Kamaria Turner, and Alexandria Weir
ROSE HILL: Trenity Reynolds
UNION: Johnathan Atkinson, Lauren Baysinger, Rocky Ferguson, Mattthew Gardner, Christopher Johnston, Annsley McMahan, and Kaitlyn Wilson
WALNUT GROVE: Mallorie Moore and Ashley McClendon
DEAN’S LIST
The Dean’s List includes the following full-time students who achieved a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.
CHUNKY: Jager Graham
COLLINSVILLE: Sage Love, Isabella Townsend, Landon Walley, and Mason Willis
CONEHATTA: Halien Fortenberry, Karlie Jackson, Tanner Kiddy, Bobbie Posey, and Drew Watkins
DECATUR: Nahriah Brown, Madison Busby, Alexander Fox, Nila Hamilton, Tawnie Holekamp, Ashley Hollingsworth, Aaron Kelly, Aleese Loper, Morgan Massey, Ashlyn Mathis, Matthew McCall, Jesse Phillips, Johnny Reeves, Amos Rigdon, Shlonda Washington, and Vivian Yerks
HICKORY: Lorren Ivey, Isaiah McDonald, Carlois Walker, and Hayze West
LAKE: Dawanna Keyes, Katie McElhenney, Myla Sanders, Robert Theus, and John Thompson
LAWRENCE: Easton Tune
LITTLE ROCK: Coralyn Crosby, Brandy Gambill, Lauren Gilmer, AnnaLaurel Moody, Chloe Pinson, Marlon Price, and Asten Russell
MADDEN: Chloe Boykin
NEWTON: Derrek Alford, Tyler Bedford, Felicia Bobbitt, Hannah Clark, Isabella Collins, Jakavius Ellis, Lucas Foley, Taylor Garvin, Adam Porter, and Rachel Woodham
UNION: Andrew Alderson, Maiya Campbell, Dylan Harrison, Gracie Humphreys, Amber McDonald, Arral Parkerson, Lauren Pope, Jayden Thompson, Jordan Turner, James Vance, Nathan Vance, Alexis Wedgeworth, Makayla Williams, and Gracie Wilson
WALNUT GROVE: Waled Ali, Malachi Beasley, Tommy Frazier, Laney Moak, and Ethan Wysocki
HONORABLE MENTION
The following full-time students were named to the Honorable Mention List and earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade point average:
CHUNKY: Ava Espey
COLLINSVILLE: Julia Butler and Dusty Edwards
CONEHATTA: Ethan Boleware, Brodie Denson, and Drew Greene
DECATUR: Lauren Addy, Nolan Cater, Olivia Clark,Tanner Dailey, Katelynn Gipson, Macy Hale, Joseph Hall, Elizabeth Hollingsworth, Thomas Jones, Angel Kelly, Alexiyah Little, Damon Mapp, Miranda McCraney, Sydney Miller, and Harber Reese
ENTERPRISE: Daniel Swain, Matelyn Herrington, and Lexis Pittman
HICKORY: Alison Anderson, Riley Cain, Bethany Chaney, and Valli Weems
LAKE: Tia Adams, Mallory McMillan, and Keontae Towner
LAWRENCE: Brandon Booth
LITTLE ROCK: Caleb Cosgrove, Jake Dean, Johnathon Fults, Elizabeth Hennington, and Matthew Howell
NEWTON: James Castle, James Chesney, Audrey Garrison, Daija Johnson, Jaela Johnson, Demyes Jones, Audrey Pugh, Jia Sanders, Joshua Trout, and Makayla Wash
ROSE HILL: Christopher Brooks
SEBASTOPOL: Trace Anthony and Perla Lopez
UNION: Tinesha Brown, Rylee Burkes, Nathan Burns, Zackary Carnell, Britli Cleveland, Khloe Cockerham, James Dulay, Ayden Edwards, Gianna Esposito, Julia Jackson, Destiny Jenkins, Trinity Lambert, Nina Littlefield, Chezzie Massey, Devin McCoy, Logan Mccraw, Jacob Moore, Hannah Mowdy, Anh Nguyen, William Page, John Parija, Kelsey Pegram, Peyton Posey, and Natalie Thomas
WALNUT GROVE: KeHanna Holley, Allison Lepard, Camden Lott, Michael Olmedo, Brianna Parker, Jaleisha Patrick, and Randi Rogers