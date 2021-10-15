The City of Union pocketed $81,025 two weeks ago from the sale of surplus, unused and old equipment.

Mayor Brad Capps said he was amazed the prices that the equipment brought.

Capps announced two months ago that instead of advertising for sealed bids on surplus equipment, he would institute a policy of letting Deanco Auction in Philadelphia handle the sale.

It’s not unusual for 600 buyers to be on hand for Deanco’s heavy equipment auctions and Capps says there are buyers on line from all over the world looking at the offerings.

• $11,000 - 2001 Limb Chipper with only 80 hours of use.

• $7,500 - Surplus John Deere Tractor

• $32,000 - Mini Excavator. Still in use but showing it’s age. Capps said the city would use the auction income to buy a new one.

• $3,250 - 1987 Chevrolet Pickup. Capps said he thought $1,000 would have been a good sale.

• $475 - Surplus 5-foot bush hog.

• $50 - Mosquito Spray pump. “When we re loading some one said ‘Nobody wants this,’ I said load it anyway somebody will buy it,” said Capps.

• $9,250 - 1991 Ford Tractor. “One we couldn’t use because it would overheat and had some other issues, too.” he said.

• $17,500 - 2005 New Holland sidearm bush hog. Capps said the city was in need of a new one.