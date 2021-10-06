The Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District, with Mapping Solutions, has announced the release of the recently published Newton County Plat Book. This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. Along with landownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land.

In this updated edition, additional information includes a county road map, a landowner index, watersheds map, a local government directory, and more.

This information is valuable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Newton County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber, petroleum industry personnel, emergency services, and many others may benefit from this valuable information.

The 2021 Newton County Plat book is available for purchase for $50 at the Newton County

Soil & Water Conservation District located at 76 Little Rock-Decatur Road in Decatur.

Those interested can also register for a chance to win a free premium wall map or a SmartMap. For more information, please contact the office at 601-635-2327 ext. 3.

Wall maps, a smart phone friendly SmartMap, and an eBook version are all also available for purchase by visiting www.mappingsolutionsgis.com.

“Mapping Solutions appreciates the opportunity to partner with Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District in producing and publishing this valuable resource supporting the local community,” said Randy Waldorf, owner of Mapping Solutions in Kearney, Missouri. “Mapping Solutions serves more than 600 counties in 18 states by providing the highest quality map products and exceptional customer service.”