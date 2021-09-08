The Mississippi Department of Transportation has reopened Hwy. 19 bridge over the Kentawka Canal Tributary following a bridge replacement project, ending a nearly two-and-a-half-month detour that took its traffic through the northern Newton County area.

Hwy. 492 from House to Union at Hwy. 15 was used as the detour spot to allow motorists to get around the road closure approximately one mile south of the SR 19 intersection with State Route 16 in Neshoba County.

The normal traffic flow has now resumed on Hwy. 492 and Hwy. 15.