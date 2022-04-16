As the debate on opting out on medical marijuana is beginning to wind down, cities and counties across the state have made their decisions.

Many of the counties around us and Newton County itself have opted out of all parts of the medical marijuana, including cultivation, processing and dispensing. Several cities such as Decatur and Philadelphia have also opted out while Newton and Meridian have decided to opt in.

After the regular meeting on April 5, it appeared like the Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen were going to let the medical marijuana law take effect here.

But a special called meeting was held on April 12 to discuss setting a hearing on opting out of medical marijuana. That hearing date is now set for May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the community center.

It is uncertain what the format of the hearing will be. Will they allow everyone a chance to speak, or will they take only a few comments from each side if there’s a big crowd? The board might even decide to take a show of hands on who might favor opting out or allowing the law to stand pat.

The way it stands right now, two aldermen have voiced support for opting out, Paul Lowery and Robert Blount. Only one of the three remaining aldermen among Harvey Hickmon, Ricky Sistrunk or Billy McCune would have to be swayed to support it for the opt-out to pass. It is also possible that the discussion could affect whether Mayor Brad Capps would veto an opt-out vote if he chooses to do so. (Note: Capps didn’t mention in the discussion last week if using his veto power was on the table.)

So what needs to happen in this discussion is to determine what is best for Union. There are so many ways to look at this. You can look at it from a financial standpoint. If cannabis is allowed, the city could get 7% sales tax on the dispensing of it. It could also get 5% on the cultivation and production of it and could allow a cannabis industry to open in the industrial park. (Cultivation must be done indoors.)

Plus, the city could benefit from those who are coming to town, buying gas, visiting restaurants, etc.

On the other hand, it’s not known how this will affect the life in the city. Could it bring an increase of crime? Would you come in contact with more residents feeling the effects of marijuana? Would it increase the amount of marijuana in our community?

Also one thing to take into account is the vote that occurred two years ago. A large percentage of Newton County residents, including Union voters, voted in favor of medical marijuana. This was during a presidential election in which Donald Trump took more than 60 percent of the vote statewide and a higher percentage locally. So, you can’t say that this isn’t representative of the public’s wishes. A larger percentage of voters showed up for this election than most local elections.

So, it is possible that the people have already spoken on the issue. That’s likely one of the reasons why the state legislature acted to get medical marijuana passed.

We hope the board makes the best decision for the community.