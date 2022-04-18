Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host the District’s Annual Meeting and Membership Dinner, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the East Central Community College Gold Room at 6:30 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a member and attending the meeting, please contact the SWCD at 601-635-2327 or come by our office located at 76 Little Rock-Decatur Road, Decatur, MS 39327. Your membership includes the meal. Please reply by Friday, April 15.

Individual-$25 (1 meal ticket) Silver Member-$50 (2 meal tickets)

Gold Member-$100 (2 Annual Meal Tickets and 2 Wildlife Tickets – Wildlife Expo in the Fall)

The District is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization devoted to educating citizens about protecting and saving our natural resources. When you join the Newton County SWCD you become more than a member, you become a partner in the conservation program here in Newton County. Your support enables the district to implement conservation from the farm to the classroom. Without your membership support, the district’s education programs for adults and children would suffer.

About the speaker

McRae is a fourth-generation Mississippian whose family opened the McRae Department Stores which remained a premier store chain in the southeast for more than 100 years.

His primary responsibility is to manage the cash flow of the state and he also has a seat on 17 different boards and commissions. He has prioritized the distribution of unclaimed property and has returned millions of dollars during his first year in office. He also oversees the College Savings Mississippi, which helps students financially while in college.

Prior to becoming the State Treasurer, Mr. McRae was involved in the family business serving as Managing Partner in McRae Investments. He is active in civic and community organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Friends of Children’s Hospital, and the American Heart Association.

He earned his law degree from Mississippi College and served as Chief Justice of the Honor Court. He is an active member of the Mississippi Bar Association and lives in Ridgeland with his wife, Katherine and their three children.