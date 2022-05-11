Adult painters at The Secret Garden Art Studio recently had lunch at the historic Doolittle place as they wound up 2021-22 classes.

They will be exhibiting their latest paintings May 15 from 2 until 4 at the McElroy-Hoye House in Newton. Jeff Hardy will be playing the piano during the event. You are invited to come see the art and see the house. Those exhibiting are as follows:

Little Rock – Lynda Frink

Decatur – Elaine Moss

Forest – Terri Vance

Philadelphia – Janice Griffin, Pam Thrash

Hickory – Becky Valentine, Virgie Lindley, Leslie Williams

Newton – Barbara Bounds, Karen Gibbs

Louin - Julia Thigpen

Meridian- Frankie Harrison

Lawrence- Joyce Sims, Lilly Harris