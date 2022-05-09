The Hickory Reading Club meeting of April 12, in Hickory Baptist Church, was hosted by Phyllis Cain and Marie Fanning.

Guests enjoyed a “Southern staples” breakfast menu plus desserts and socialized in a colorful bunny-themed setting of rabbit centerpieces and accessories and vivid tableware.

Sarah Jones’s meditation, based on I Corinthians, encouraged members to value and utilize their uniqueness. Diversity doesn’t mean to seek conformity, but rather to remember that God equips each person to deal with his or her own possibilities.

As the program, Marcia Everett reviewed The Wish, a 2021 novel by Nicholas Sparks. This journey of Maggie Dawes, from pregnant 16-year-old in 1996 Seattle, to island-bound resident of Ocracoke, North Carolina, to renowned photographer and gallery owner in 2019 New York, creates sympathy for her frequently lonely struggles and the bonds of sacrifice and love formed along the way with Bryce and Mark.