Steve Dixon drives the car for the Man and Woman of the Year, who were the grand marshals of the Newton parade. The award winners were Jamie Baucum and Joyce Sims. | Marty Morgan/The Appeal
Ole Miss baseball player and NCA alumnus Kemp Aldermen lights the Christmas tree in Decatur. He was the grand marshal of the parade | Brent Maze/The Appeal
Beulah Hubbard Fire Department throws out candy at the Union Christmas Parade on Saturday night. Their department won the top Civic float in that parade and the Merita Cherry award in Decatur. | Brent Maze/The Appeal
Troy Smith’s float in the Hickory Christmas Parade shows off the Christmas spirit as the parade rolls through the town square Saturday. | Marty Morgan/The Appeal
Santa Claus has come to town
Newton, Decatur, Hickory and Union held their Christmas Parades this past week.
