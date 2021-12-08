Newton United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for our 29th annual live, drive-thru nativity Sunday, December 12, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Drive around and see 10 live scenes from the Christmas story. It takes about 15 minutes to drive through. Visitors will see the decree from Caesar Augustus, a journey to Bethlehem, shepherds in the field, no room at the inn, angels on high, wise men, the manger, and more!

The church recently changed the entrance and exit to the event. To enter if coming from downtown Newton: turn right onto Raymond Street north of the church, then turn right onto Wood Street and continue to the entrance behind the church.

There is no charge to visit, as church members want to share this story of hope with everyone and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

For more information, contact Newton United Methodist Church on Facebook.