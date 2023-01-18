Newton lost a pillar of the community when Ray Gibson passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 84.

Gibson is widely known as the owner of Hailey’s Hardware, where he would greet you with a smile and a willingness to serve your needs. Along with working and running Hailey’s for nearly 70 years, Gibson wanted to make Newton a great place for businesses and families.

Gibson was raised between Hickory and Newton. He went to school in Hickory until he reached tenth grade, where he moved over to Newton High School.

It was around this time that Gibson happened upon two very important pieces to his future. First and foremost, he met a young lady named Faye. “We met at Newton High School and went on to get married in 1958,” Faye said.

And during his senior year in 1956, Ray entered a co-op program at school, where he began working for Hailey’s Hardware. “Ray would go to school every morning, then would work at Hailey’s in the afternoon, until school dismissed,” Faye remembered. “And then after leaving work, he would drive a school bus”.

After graduating, Ray was offered a full-time job with Hailey’s Hardware. A few years later, The Hailey Family offered him an opportunity to become a partner in the business.

Ray accepted the partnership and soon he was able to expand the business and add more employees, making it the success that it is today.

Faye says her husband loved being a part of Newton and helping it grow. “He really enjoyed being a part of the business community. He loved meeting and helping his customers,” she said. “His dream was to see Newton grow, gain new industries and to see the downtown area flourish again.”

In addition to running Hailey’s, Gibson served on the Newton Board of Alderman for 28 years. He also served as a volunteer fireman in Newton for 32 years. And at Newton Presbyterian Church, he was an elder and served as volunteer custodian, making proper repairs to the church, and making sure the temperature inside was appropriate for the congregation in both the winter and summer.

Gibson leaves behind his wife Faye; a daughter: Ginger McMillan and her husband Rusty; a son: Scotty Gibson and his wife Patty; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A highly valued member of the community, Ray Gibson helped shape Newton into the city that it is today. Sharing the sentiment of the entire community, recently retired employee Ted Valentine summed it up perfectly. “He was a fine man,” said Valentine. “And he will be missed.”