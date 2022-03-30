Mississippi Power awarded the Town of Hickory a community investment grant of $10,000 to go towards beautification efforts in the town. Lewis Coker, a Hickory resident and Mississippi Power employee, presented the check to the town leadership on Friday, March 25.

Carolyn Burks, Hickory mayor, said the grant would go towards landscaping around the town square and throughout the city limits. “We just want to work to make the town look better and clean the town up.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with the beautification projects in Hickory can contact Ms. Carolyn or Ms. Joyce at Hickory Town Hall at (601) 646-2211.