Four full-time employees are retiring from East Central Community College in Decatur during the 2021-22 college year. The group represents a combined 68 years total service to the college. They were honored by fellow employees and presented resolutions from the college’s Board of Trustees during an end-of-the-year Employee Recognition Reception April 28 on campus.

The retirees include Assistant Chief of Police William Burton of Newton, Biology Instructor Patti Davis of Decatur, Director of Career & Technical Education Wayne Eason of Collinsville, and Dean of Learning Resources Leslie Hughes of Union.

Burton began his employment in 2011 as a Campus Police Officer and was promoted to Assistant Chief in 2012.

He is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Gulfport and earned the Board of Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Training Professional Certificate.

Davis joined the ECCC staff as a biological sciences instructor in 1994 after having served in the same position at numerous area high schools and as an adjunct professor for ECCC.

During her tenure, she served on various campus committees and was an advisor for Sigma Sigma Mu Tau. Her honors include selection as a Lamplighter, Who’s Who Among College and University Instructors, and ECCC Instructor of the Year.

She is a graduate of East Central Community College, received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Southern Mississippi, and a master’s from Mississippi State University.

Eason began his employment as Director of Career & Technical Education in 2003 after previously serving in the same position at Ross Collins Career & Technical Center in Meridian.

He has participated on numerous councils and committees in addition to serving as a sponsor for the college’s SkillsUSA chapter.

Eason received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University.

Hughes joined the East Central staff as Burton Library Director in 2010 after serving as Librarian/Technology Coordinator at the Choctaw Tribal Schools with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

He participated on various campus committees and was co-sponsor of the college’s Native American Club.

Hughes is a graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College, received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi, and the educational specialist degree from Mississippi State University.