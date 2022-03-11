LeVar Robinson has been selected to serve as sponsor and director of East Central Community College’s Gospel Choir.

Robinson, of Morton, takes over for Brenda K. Johnson, who recently retired. Johnson provided leadership for the ECCC Gospel Choir from 1988-2022.

The ECCC Gospel Choir performs gospel music in a variety of settings, both on campus and in the college’s five-county district. The choir annually performs a fall concert in November and a Black History Month concert in February.

Robinson, who has been a career coach at East Central Community College since 2020, began his association with the Gospel Choir in 1996 as an East Central student. He was also a member of the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band and the Concert Choir. He returned in 2015 to assist Johnson and serve as volunteer director.

He is co-founder and director of the Children of Christ Gospel Choir, a group of former members of the ECCC Gospel Choir. Robinson also serves as director of music at Mt. Zion MB Church in Conehatta.

He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Belhaven University.