Season's Readings! It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go including the Newton County Middle and High School Library/Media Center!

Senior Library Aides Riley Skipper and Regan Hand put the finishing touches on a task assigned by Library-Media Specialist Ben Wall.

His instructions included constructing the perfect "book Christmas tree," complete with a vintage-feel, to keep things looking festive for patrons visiting the library/media center as the upcoming break approaches. Newton County Schools will be on Christmas Break from December 22nd-January 10th. Students will return on January 11, 2022.

