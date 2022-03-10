Students from East Central Community College in Decatur competed in 12 events at the 2022 Phi Beta Lambda State Leadership Conference, placing in all 12 categories.

The PBL State Leadership Conference was held Feb. 23-25 at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.

ECCC Phi Beta Lambda students placed first in five events, second in five events, third in one event, and fourth in one event.

ECCC’s award-winning students included:

First Place in Business Presentation: Margarita Castillo of Forest, Hannah Mowdy of Union, and Janna Pinter of Philadelphia.

First Place in Financial Services: Rachel Jackson of Philadelphia and Armando Lopez of Carthage.

First Place in Human Resource Management: Guillermo Espinoza Fermin of Forest, Janna Pinter of Philadelphia, and Cezar Arroyo Torres of Morton.

First Place in Small Business Plan: Rachel Jackson of Philadelphia, Armando Lopez of Carthage, and Perla Lopez of Sebastopol.

First Place in Local Chapter Annual Business Report: Perla Lopez of Sebastopol and Hannah Mowdy of Union.

Second Place in Digital Media: Brian Perry of Walnut Grove and Cezar Arroyo Torres of Morton.

Second Place in Hospitality Management: Margarita Castillo of Forest, Jennifer Hammond of Decatur, and Kim Salvador of Carthage.

Second Place in Public Speaking: Astrid Lopez of Carthage.

Second Place in Integrated Marketing Campaign: Astrid Lopez of Carthage and Kim Salvador of Carthage.

Second Place in Sales Presentation: Jennifer Hammond of Decatur.

Third Place in Impromptu Speaking: Guillermo Espinoza Fermin of Forest.

Fourth Place in Information Technology: Brian Perry of Walnut Grove.

All 12 students qualified to compete at the PBL National Leadership Conference in Chicago this summer.

In addition, Pinter and Torres where named to Who’s Who in Phi Beta Lambda and Torres received the Rufus T. Jones Scholarship.

As a chapter, East Central was recognized at the state conference with first place in fundraising for the March of Dimes and was named a Gold Seal Chapter.

Phi Beta Lambda is a national business education association for students interested in careers in business and business-related fields. It is the largest career student organization in the world.