UPSD is announcing a transition in the leadership team for the 2022-2023 school year. Longtime UPSD Administrator, Retta White, announced her intention to retire at the end of the current school year in early fall.

Current UES principal, Dr. Lori Wilcher, will replace Mrs. White as Director of Special Education and Federal Programs, effective July 1, 2022. In this role, Dr. Wilcher will oversee all aspects of special education in the district, in conjunction with the school principals. She will also administrate the district’s various federal and Title programs. Wilcher holds a B.S. in Communications from Mississippi College, a master’s degree in school counseling from Mississippi State University, and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern Mississippi. Wilcher has worked in various leadership roles in UPSD and other districts around east central Mississippi. Dr. Wilcher says she is looking forward to building upon UPSD’s efforts to ensure an excellent education for each and every student and looking for innovative ways to create growth opportunities for every student and staff member.

Hannah Wren, the district’s current Director of Testing, Professional Learning, and Public Relations will assume the principalship of Union Elementary School. Wren holds a B.S. from Mississippi State and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University. Before coming to Union, Mrs. Wren worked in Lauderdale County Schools where she was named Teacher of the Year in 2018. She also served on the Superintendent’s Advisory Council in Lauderdale County. Before Lauderdale, Mrs. Wren worked in Desoto County Schools where she was also selected Teacher of the Year and served on several leadership committees. Wren said, “I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue and expand upon Union Elementary’s tradition of loving each student as our own and providing a top quality education with the best staff around.”

Jerica Hickmon Thames, a graduate of UHS, will serve as a district wide assistant principal and retain her responsibilities as Director of Alternative and Innovative Programs. In the assistant principal role, she will have leadership responsibilities at all 3 schools and have a major focus on strengthening relationships with our families and community as outlined in Goal 5 of the newly approved UPSD Strategic Plan for 2022-2026. Thames said, “I am excited about the opportunity to be Assistant Principal for Union Public School District. I am looking forward to building positive relationships with students, staff, parents, and community members. As always, it’s a great day to be a Yellow Jacket.” As Director of Alternative and Innovative Programs, Thames will continue to oversee the district’s alternative school and additional programs aimed at providing unique, innovative, and fulfilling learning experiences for UPSD students. Mrs. Thames holds a B.S. from Mississippi State University and master’s and educational specialist degrees from William Carey University. Before coming to Union, Mrs. Thames worked 5 years in the Meridian Public School District.