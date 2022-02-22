Representatives from the Newton County High School and Middle School Bands participated in the East Central Mississippi Band Directors Association Clinic in Ridgeland recently from left: Wesley Foreman, Cameron Gressett, Parker Lang, Patrick Clemmons, DeAndre Broach, Holley Beth Kiker, Cha'Nya Johnson, Layla Coleman, Macie Chaney, and Emma Dorman. Each high school student made Honor Band with Parker Lang receiving First Chair French Horn honors. The middle school participants also received outstanding honors for their performances.The NC Bands are under the leadership of Stacy Sanders and Phillip Pope.