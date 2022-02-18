These first-fifth grade students of Newton County Elementary School were each awarded a Positive Office Referral during the second nine weeks for going above and beyond the expectations of a Little Cougar front row from left: Austin Martin, Sawyer Grace Thrash, Brooklyn Griffin, Keaten McMillan, Cole Caldwell, and Christopher Sills; back row from left: NCES Principal Jason Roberson, Jeremiah Wilson, Christopher Johnson, Seth Cox, Kiryn Hardaway, Cannon Liggett, Zyren Shannon, Remington Harrison, NCES Assistant Principal Jessica Loper, and NCES Assistant Principal John May. The students were treated to a Pizza Party with the principals.