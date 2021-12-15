The following Newton County Middle School students were named to honors lists for the first nine weeks:
1st 9 Weeks Principal’s List-All A’s
7th Grade: Brady Bounds, Patrick Bounds, LaDetric Clemons, Lyndon Cooley, Kara Dean, Ayda Hillman, Micah May, Dwight Simmons, Ansley Sykes, and Olivia Way
8th Grade: Anna Leigh Clark, Layla Coleman, Carson Davis, Haley Eakes, Owen Gipson, Mary Gregory, Asaleigh Griffith, Charley Hollingsworth, Lyle Hollingsworth, Bella Jones, Grant Keith, Nicholas McRae, Lily Miles, Mackenzie Platt, Jacob Rigdon, and Adilyn Vaughn
1st 9 Weeks Honor Roll-All A’s and B’s
7th Grade: Bella Alexander, Payton Avery, Colby Baskin, Jayce Beal, Cooper Berryhill, Eva Bishop, Brendon Blaylock, Madison Boutwell, Adalynn Boyette, Nathan Brand, Shyloe Brown, Rafael Cervantes, Jordan Chaney, Zade Clark, Kari Rose Collins, Samuel Cornelson, Maddison Dawkins, Jammie Doan, Javier Herrera, Brooklyn Holifield, Maci Hopkins, Macy James, Brandon Jones, Myles Mangum, Macie McClure, Madi McDaniel, Miles McDonald, Evan Oliphant, Jamyah Perry, Katie Pierce, Edie Pippin, Parker Robinson, Ellie Russell, Garrett Sessions, Diamond Sims, Sara Smith, Tyson Thompson, Drew Walker, and Sakiya Wesley
8th Grade: Alexa Addy, Kensley Allen, Hayden Amis, Skylar Balliet, Zahayliah Bell, Nicholas Bishop, Raylen Boutwell, Kelsie Boykin, Noah Butler, Blake Chaney, Caden Chaney, Macie Chaney, Kahlyn Clayton, Presley Crafton, Emma Dorman, Addison Germany, Kendra Goggins, Macy Brooke Hayes, Ryan Hunsaker, Claira Jay, Shallasen Jimmie, Carter Johnson, Cha Nya Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Jocie Johnson, Alissa Luke, Madison May, Lorelai McKinion, Stephen Moore, Mc Kinley Murphy, John David Nugent, Brody Parkes, Joiner Peoples,Ella Phillips, Phibi Pinson, Alex Ramage, Anna Claire Skinner, Skylar Smith, Hunter Stephens, Madison Strebeck, Atley Thomas, Tate Thompson, Molly Thornton, Jordan Wilhelm, and Gracey Wood