The Jerusalem M.B. Church, Lawrence, MS Scholarship Committee congratulates Sandra McDaniel for receiving the JMBC Educational Scholarship award in the amount of $600 with a GPA of 3.71 for the first semester.

Mrs. McDaniel is enrolled in the Early Childhood Education Technology Program at Hinda Community College on the Hinds Campus in Pearl, MS. Minister Larry Evans, presenter, Sis. Sandra McDaniel recipient of scholarship award. Scholarship Committee Bro./Sis. Edward McGowan, Sr., and Sis. Shella Williams.