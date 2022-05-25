The Liberty Community Club met on May 9th at the clubhouse. Mr. Coleman Warner, Development Director at The Max in Meridian was our guest speaker. The Mississippi Art and Entertainment Experience had been under development for almost twenty years before opening in April 2018. Over 300 artists have been featured at The Max. The building is over 60,000 square feet. They have 28 Hall of Fame Honorees including Jimmy Buffett, Morgan Freeman, and Tammy Wynette…all from Mississippi. At their culinary event Sipp & Savor last year there were 1500 attendees…this year there were 1700 people attending. There has been 87,000 visitors since the opening of The Max. They have a number of youth programs and are targeting the ages of 5-18. Trying to reach the young people early and interest them in the arts. They love the city of Meridian with all the different things going on The Children Museum, The Riley Center, The Threefoot Building, and of course Weidman’s Restaurant, the oldest restaurant in Mississippi. Margo Evans, the Membership Manager, provided two free memberships won by Glenda Darley and Treyton Harris.

Katherine Goodin and Treyton Harris led in the Pledge of Allegiance and Gerald Goodin led in prayer before Peggy Gaines and Korby Mann served our potluck supper with plenty of desserts. Ruby Boutwell gave our devotion from Proverbs 31:10-15 with Mother’s Day next Sunday. “Who can find a virtuous woman?”. Our prayer request include: Stuart Tune and Charles Thompson. Treyton sang “Jesus Loves Me”.

We collected many bottles of body soap and shampoo for Bedford Nursing Home. We had 27 members present. Next month we will have Joyce Simms, Director of the Newton Beautification Project. Come meet with us every second Monday of the month at 6:00 pm for a delicious supper and fellowship with friends and neighbors. June 13th is ice cream supper…see you there.