This Week

Decatur Day Taking Place May 14

The Newton County Youth Organization will host its annual Decatur Day on Saturday, May 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Decatur Ballpark on Chapel Hill Road. The event features food, water slides and other inflatables, along with lots of baseball and softball. Proceeds from the event will benefit the organization.

Book Sale at the Union Public Library

The Union Public Library is having a Book Sale from May 2-27 during normal business hours. Children, juvenile, paper and hard-back adult fiction, non-fiction and crafting books can be found at the sale. DVD and CDs are also available. Shop early for the best selection. All proceeds support our libraries in Decatur, Dekalb, Newton, Scooba and Union. We thank you for your continued support.

Town of Hickory Cemetery Low on Funds

The Town of Hickory Cemetery is low on funds and help is needed! Please send donations to Sandra Jones, P.O. box 244, Hickory, MS 39332.

Upcoming

Meeting for Parents/Guardians of Children with Disabilities at NMSD

A public meeting for parents/guardians knowledgeable of children with disabilities who attend Newton Municipal School District will be held on Wednesday, June 1, at the district’s Office of Special Education from 9-11 a.m. and from noon-2 p.m. CDC guidelines will be enforced.

Those in attendance will have an opportunity to discuss the District’s IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) Part B and Preschool project application for year 2022-2023. For more information, please contact Natasha Porter, Director of Special Education, at 601-683-3275, at 601-357-0268 or by email at nmporter@nmsd.us.

Newton County Farmer’s Market Beginning June 18

There will be a Newton County Farmer’s Market every first Friday and third Saturday from 8 a.m-noon, beginning Saturday, June 18, at ESCO Park in Newton. We are currently taking vendor applications at the Newton County Extension Office, located at 65 7th Street, Decatur, MS 39327.

ECCC’s Annual Kids’ College Registration Open Until May 20

Art, baking, cheer, and theater are among the activity’s kids can learn at ECCC’s annual Kids’ College, set for June 13-17 on the campus in Decatur. Kids’ College provides several daily activities for those ages 6 through 12. Registration deadline is Friday, May 20. Registration can be completed at www.eccc.edu/continuing-education. The cost of each class is $50 and each participant receives a Kids’ College T-shirt. Classes are nonrefundable after May 20.

Courses offered from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day include Art Camp (ages 9-12), Budding Bakers (ages 9-12), Cheer Camp (ages 9-12), Jewelry Making (ages 6-8), Robotics Lab (ages 6-8), Spa Camp (ages 9-12), and Theater Camp (ages 6-8).

Courses offered from 10:30 a.m. to Noon each day include Art Camp (ages 6-8), Budding Bakers (ages 6-8), Cheer Camp (ages 6-8), Jewelry Making (ages 9-12), Robotics Lab (ages 9-12), Spa Camp (ages 6-8), and Theater Camp (ages 9-12).

2022 Thomas Family Reunion

The descendants of William Washington and Lena Catherina Phillips Thomas, whose children are James Allen Thomas, William Melton Thomas, Albert Miles Thomas, John Marion Thomas, Mary Susan Thomas Brantley, and Dock Kelly Thomas, will hold the Annual Thomas Family Reunion at the Madden Lions Club on Saturday, June 11, at 11:30 a.m. We hope each of you will plan to come and bring a dish and your lawn chair. If you have any old pictures or other family information that you can share, this will be a great contribution in the preparation of a Thomas Family Book. We look forward to enjoying a day of food, fun and fellowship with each of you. We look forward to seeing each of you. The Madden Lions club is located on Thaggard Road in Madden. For more information, contact Elizabeth Minter in ECCC’s Burton Library at eminter@eccc.edu or 601-635-6219

ECCC Accepting Applications for Gap-Filler Scholarship

ECCC is now accepting applications for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship. This “gap filler” scholarship awards several thousand dollars annually to ECCC students who do not receive and/or qualify for sources of funding sufficient to cover the cost of tuition. Depending on the availability of funding, the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship is available for students residing in or attending high school in the college’s district, which includes Newton County. The priority deadline to apply is June 30. For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.

Premier Alternative Education Program Offered by Mississippi National Guard

Earn your high school diploma in just 22 weeks! Tuition, room and board is absolutely free! Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby Mississippi, is the Premier Alternative Education Program for 16 to 18 year old youth who are struggling in school, or no longer attend. The focus of this program is on job training, social skills and self-discipline and is designed to meet the needs of today’s youth. ChalleNGe also offers College classes through a local University. Both Male and Female applicants are accepted. For an application or more information, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit our website: msyouthchallenge.org.

Submit your events for the calendar

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Please include the date, time, location and a brief description of the event.